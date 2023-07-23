Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,842,000,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 132,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 39.8% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.33.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $268.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $271.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.34 and a 200-day moving average of $235.48. The firm has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

