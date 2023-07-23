Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,058,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. CWM LLC boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7,783.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $558,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 981.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 137,924 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $165,331.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,730.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,827.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $165,331.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,730.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,369 shares of company stock valued at $4,610,229. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACAD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $30.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.41. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $118.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.29 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.70% and a negative net margin of 28.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

