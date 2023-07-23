Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,390 Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,626,000,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of Timothy Plan International ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Timothy Plan International ETF by 178,400.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 1,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000.

Timothy Plan International ETF Price Performance

Shares of TPIF opened at $25.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average is $24.95. Timothy Plan International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.03.

Timothy Plan International ETF Announces Dividend

About Timothy Plan International ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a $0.0487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th.

The Timothy Plan International ETF (TPIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of international stocks screened for defined Christian values. TPIF was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

