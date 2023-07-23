Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,912 Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,623,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $93.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $115.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.54. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $100.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $23.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 8.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

Sony Group Profile



Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

