Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,982 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,234,000,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $574,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 204,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after purchasing an additional 35,944 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,066.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,276,000 after buying an additional 219,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM opened at $82.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.07 and its 200 day moving average is $78.69. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

