Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,404 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,972,000,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,376,000 after buying an additional 94,837 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,774,000 after buying an additional 146,936 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $5,187,176.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $77.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $64.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.92. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.