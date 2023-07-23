Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $323.92 Billion Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $323,918,000,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fundamentum LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 17,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 175,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phraction Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 58,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,113,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON opened at $208.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.11.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.87.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

