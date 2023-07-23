Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY23 guidance at $4.80-5.05 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.86 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Shares of AWI opened at $75.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.18. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $94.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.36 and its 200-day moving average is $71.73.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AWI shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

About Armstrong World Industries

(Get Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.