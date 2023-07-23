Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Holdings Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.2 %

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $218.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.09 and a fifty-two week high of $220.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.79.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 18.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total transaction of $697,254.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,961.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,070,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total transaction of $697,254.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,961.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,503 shares of company stock valued at $21,433,355. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

