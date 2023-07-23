Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group to post earnings of $7.88 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group to post $32 EPS for the current fiscal year and $30 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Down 4.4 %

ABG opened at $232.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $138.88 and a 12 month high of $256.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asbury Automotive Group

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABG. StockNews.com raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Stephens increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

