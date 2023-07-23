Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 344,800 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the June 15th total of 324,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 191.6 days.

Ashtead Group Stock Performance

Shares of Ashtead Group stock opened at $71.98 on Friday. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of $40.41 and a twelve month high of $72.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.41.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

