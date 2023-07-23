Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 344,800 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the June 15th total of 324,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 191.6 days.
Ashtead Group Stock Performance
Shares of Ashtead Group stock opened at $71.98 on Friday. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of $40.41 and a twelve month high of $72.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.41.
Ashtead Group Company Profile
