ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $775.00 to $800.00. The stock had previously closed at $676.13, but opened at $695.31. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ASML shares last traded at $696.89, with a volume of 274,390 shares traded.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ASML. New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $724.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 364.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,650,000 after acquiring an additional 996,949 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ASML by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,087,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,965,167,000 after acquiring an additional 809,708 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 31,845.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,073,000 after purchasing an additional 339,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 2,536.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,339,000 after purchasing an additional 277,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $714.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $668.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $273.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.44.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.72. ASML had a return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $1.6281 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

