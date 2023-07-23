Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Short Interest Update

Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,672,600 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the June 15th total of 1,851,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,520.5 days.
Atlas Arteria Stock Performance
Shares of Atlas Arteria stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.39. Atlas Arteria has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $5.72.
About Atlas Arteria
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Atlas Arteria
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Arteria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Arteria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.