Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Short Interest Update

Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,672,600 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the June 15th total of 1,851,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,520.5 days.

Atlas Arteria Stock Performance

Shares of Atlas Arteria stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.39. Atlas Arteria has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $5.72.

About Atlas Arteria

Atlas Arteria Limited owns, develops, and operates toll roads. It holds a 13.4% interest in 22-kilometer toll road investors partnership II (TRIP II), the concessionaire for Dulles Greenway toll road located in Virginia, the United States. The company was formerly known as Macquarie Atlas Roads Limited and changed its name to Atlas Arteria Limited in May 2018.

