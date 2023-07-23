AtriCure (ATRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect AtriCure to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. AtriCure has set its FY23 guidance at $(1.15)-(1.10) EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.11. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $93.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AtriCure to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure Price Performance

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $54.12 on Friday. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.04 and its 200 day moving average is $44.58. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at AtriCure

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on AtriCure from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on AtriCure from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on AtriCure from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In other news, Director Maggie Yuen sold 4,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $202,883.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,682 shares in the company, valued at $220,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Maggie Yuen sold 4,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $202,883.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,682 shares in the company, valued at $220,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Prange sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $34,145.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,944.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,448 shares of company stock worth $303,906. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in AtriCure during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AtriCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in AtriCure by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in AtriCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AtriCure

(Get Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.