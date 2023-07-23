Augustine Asset Management Inc. Invests $556,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 25,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,937,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,037,261,000,000. Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 16,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 864,122 shares of company stock worth $29,751,580. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.70.

GOOG stock opened at $120.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

