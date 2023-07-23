Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Autoliv in a report issued on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Autoliv’s current full-year earnings is $6.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Autoliv’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.22 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ALV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $113.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.92.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $102.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $103.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.98 and its 200 day moving average is $87.81.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.52. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $232,593.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,895,327.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 15,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 189,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,130,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Articles

