Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The auto parts company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Autoliv Price Performance

NYSE ALV opened at $102.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $103.99.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Autoliv

A number of research firms recently commented on ALV. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Autoliv from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $113.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Autoliv from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $232,593.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,895,327.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 421.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 113,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 91,370 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,970,000 after purchasing an additional 101,695 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 146,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,641,000 after purchasing an additional 58,643 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

