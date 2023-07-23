Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $101.47 and last traded at $100.94, with a volume of 398287 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.27.

The auto parts company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of analysts have commented on ALV shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.92.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $232,593.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,895,327.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Autoliv by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv Trading Up 10.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68.

About Autoliv

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.