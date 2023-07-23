AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 61.01%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

AutoNation Trading Down 12.3 %

Shares of AN stock opened at $155.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.14. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.97.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

In related news, CEO Michael Mark Manley acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,230.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,714.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.60, for a total value of $2,042,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,992,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,648,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mark Manley acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.89 per share, with a total value of $1,014,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,714.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 355,391 shares of company stock worth $54,257,087 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AutoNation

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in AutoNation by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

About AutoNation

(Get Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.