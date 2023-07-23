AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Receives $2,716.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,716.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZO. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. 3M restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof bought 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,406.36 per share, for a total transaction of $522,180.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,586.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof bought 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,406.36 per share, for a total transaction of $522,180.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,586.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,535 shares of company stock valued at $21,414,854 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AutoZone Trading Down 0.1 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 860.0% during the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Mirova grew its holdings in AutoZone by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in AutoZone by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,646,000 after acquiring an additional 20,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $390,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,457.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,479.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,496.73. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $2,050.21 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $29.03 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 130.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

