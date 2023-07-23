Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,299 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,885,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,015,000 after acquiring an additional 922,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in CMS Energy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,255 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,161,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,506,000 after acquiring an additional 101,278 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in CMS Energy by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,112,000 after acquiring an additional 323,724 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,303,000 after buying an additional 1,910,519 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CMS opened at $62.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $71.19.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.09%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $451,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,753.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Argus reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.60.

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.