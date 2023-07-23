Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,848,000 after purchasing an additional 433,105 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 98,968.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,926 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,014,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,729,000 after purchasing an additional 70,613 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,824,000 after purchasing an additional 275,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,307,000 after purchasing an additional 22,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($54.92) to GBX 3,850 ($50.34) in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($58.84) to GBX 4,000 ($52.30) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,908.89.

Diageo Stock Up 1.0 %

About Diageo

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $177.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.19. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $194.04. The firm has a market cap of $100.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.