Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 707 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Republic Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $813,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in Republic Services by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 182,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,549,000 after purchasing an additional 26,984 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in Republic Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $154.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.74 and its 200 day moving average is $136.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.58 and a fifty-two week high of $155.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.27.

Republic Services Company Profile



Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

