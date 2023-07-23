Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,645 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Ventas by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ventas by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 0.7% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 2.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $52,871.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE VTR opened at $49.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.92. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $54.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is -999.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

