Avery Dennison (AVY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect Avery Dennison to post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Avery Dennison to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $178.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.21. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $157.28 and a one year high of $204.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 49.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.88.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.