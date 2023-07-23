Azitra Inc’s Quiet Period To End on July 26th (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR)

Azitra’s (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Wednesday, July 26th. Azitra had issued 1,500,000 shares in its public offering on June 16th. The total size of the offering was $7,500,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Azitra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AZTR opened at $4.08 on Friday. Azitra has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $5.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Azitra

In other Azitra news, major shareholder Leslie W. Kreis acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,747,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Azitra

Azitra Inc, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for precision dermatology using engineered proteins and live biotherapeutic products to treat skin diseases. It is developing ATR-12, a genetically modified strain of S. epidermidis for treating Netherton syndrome, a skin disease; ATR-04, a genetically modified strain of S.

