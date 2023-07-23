B. Riley Weighs in on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report issued on Tuesday, July 18th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 3.1 %

CLF stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.71.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $108,551.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 383,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,533.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Keith Koci bought 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $108,551.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 383,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,464,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,874,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 125,300 shares of company stock worth $1,875,531 in the last 90 days. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 79,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 94,082 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 98,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,926,399 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $65,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,637 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.