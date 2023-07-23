Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.41 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 35.47%. Bank OZK’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.
Bank OZK Stock Performance
NASDAQ OZK opened at $41.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.22. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.52. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Bank OZK Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 27.17%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Bank OZK
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 235.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bank OZK Company Profile
Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.
