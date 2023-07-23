Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Trading Down 3.8% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) were down 3.8% on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $42.45 and last traded at $42.85. Approximately 228,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,644,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.53.

The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 38.48%. The company had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank OZK

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OZK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 4.6% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.84 and its 200-day moving average is $39.22. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

