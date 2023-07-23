Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 3,874 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG opened at $65.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.09 and a 200 day moving average of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $69.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business’s revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 49.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

