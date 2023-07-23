Barclays Raises Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Price Target to GBX 1,750

Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 1,500 ($19.61) to GBX 1,750 ($22.88) in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Jet2 Stock Performance
Shares of Jet2 stock opened at $15.40 on Thursday. Jet2 has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.89.
About Jet2
