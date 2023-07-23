Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $111.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $964.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average is $24.73. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $31.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages have weighed in on BHLB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 2,100 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.54 per share, with a total value of $41,034.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,056.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3,023.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 666,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,951,000 after acquiring an additional 645,129 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $11,809,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 304.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 286,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 215,810 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 319.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,139 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 160,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,955 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $165,821,000 after acquiring an additional 126,150 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

