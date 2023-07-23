Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 36.4% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Biogen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 133,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,110,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 10,277.8% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biogen Trading Up 0.7 %

BIIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Biogen from $380.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.19.

Shares of BIIB opened at $276.74 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.65 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $293.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.