BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) & Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Head to Head Review

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and Sana Biotechnology are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and Sana Biotechnology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$5.80 million ($3.54) -0.39 Sana Biotechnology N/A N/A -$269.48 million ($1.69) -3.62

Sana Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals N/A -346.36% -28.48% Sana Biotechnology N/A -63.06% -39.12%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and Sana Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sana Biotechnology has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and Sana Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BiondVax Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Sana Biotechnology 0 2 1 0 2.33

Sana Biotechnology has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.40%. Given Sana Biotechnology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sana Biotechnology is more favorable than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.9% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Sana Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.9% of Sana Biotechnology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sana Biotechnology beats BiondVax Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others. Its product candidates include SG299 and SG242 that targets CD19+ cancer cells in patients with non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL), chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); SG221 and SG239 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and SG233, a CD22 CAR for the treatment of NHL, CLL, and ALL. It also develops SG418 for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; SC291, a CD19 allogeneic T cell therapy; SC255, a B cell maturation antigen directed allogeneic CAR T for multiple myeloma; SC45, the PSC-derived pancreatic islet cells for type I diabetes mellitus; and SC379 for secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, Pelizaeus-Merzbacher disease, Huntington's disease, and other astrocytic diseases. The company was formerly known as FD Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sana Biotechnology, Inc. in September 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

