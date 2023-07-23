Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Blackstone Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $104.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $110.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 198.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

A number of research analysts recently commented on BX shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.47.

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.