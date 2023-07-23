BNB Trading Down 3% Over Last 7 Days (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded down 3% against the US dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion and $282.79 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $242.42 or 0.00810641 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,856,545 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

