Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives C$76.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$76.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BBD.B shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$100.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. National Bankshares upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$79.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance

BBD.B stock opened at C$58.52 on Thursday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$20.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$60.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$62.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.93.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

