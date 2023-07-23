Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Update

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the June 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of Brambles stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average of $18.04. Brambles has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $19.66.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

