Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 43.5% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chevron by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after buying an additional 250,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.58.

Chevron Trading Up 1.5 %

CVX opened at $158.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $300.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.07. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.46 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

