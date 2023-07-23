Brera Holdings PLC’s (NASDAQ:BREA) Lock-Up Period Will End on July 26th

Brera’s (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, July 26th. Brera had issued 1,705,000 shares in its IPO on January 27th. The total size of the offering was $8,525,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Brera Stock Up 4.9 %
NASDAQ BREA opened at $2.36 on Friday. Brera has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.45.
About Brera
