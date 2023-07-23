Brokerages Set Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) PT at $101.06

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.06.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AKAM. Piper Sandler raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total value of $301,920.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,814.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 7,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $659,960.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,488.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total value of $301,920.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,814.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,502 shares of company stock valued at $475,700 and sold 19,778 shares valued at $1,772,908. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,421 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $92.38 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $98.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.59 and its 200-day moving average is $84.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Free Report

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

