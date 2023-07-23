Brokerages Set Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Price Target at $33.60

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 32.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $42.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.85. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $42.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.79.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.58 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

