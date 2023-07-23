Brokerages Set Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Target Price at C$64.80

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$64.80.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cormark boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. CSFB decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a C$69.38 price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$57.90 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$53.58 and a 1-year high of C$68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$56.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$57.93.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C$1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.62 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.58 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 23.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.0673317 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 67.05%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

