Brokerages Set Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) PT at $98.88

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCK. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Crown from $108.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Get Crown alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $789,198.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,312.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

Crown Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Crown by 9.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Crown by 30.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the first quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Crown by 43.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after buying an additional 19,046 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCK opened at $90.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.00. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.68.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

About Crown

(Get Free Report

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.