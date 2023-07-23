Brokerages Set Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) PT at $210.75

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $210.75.

WILYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Handelsbanken cut Demant A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Demant A/S in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Demant A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

Demant A/S Price Performance

Shares of Demant A/S stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.98. Demant A/S has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $21.70.

Demant A/S Company Profile

Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.