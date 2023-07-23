Brokerages Set Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Target Price at $11.44

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.44.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESPR. Bank of America upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.25 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ESPR opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.17. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $8.87.

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.97 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.93) EPS. Analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,148.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 928 shares of company stock valued at $1,415 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 244,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 18.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

