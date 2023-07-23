Brokerages Set MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Price Target at C$23.23

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.23.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAG shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$22.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Stock Down 0.8 %

MAG stock opened at C$14.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.13. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$13.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.96.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Free Report ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 0.6551874 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.