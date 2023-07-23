Brokerages Set NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) PT at $114.88

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.88.

NTES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NetEase from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NetEase from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on NetEase from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetEase by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in NetEase by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 61,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 14,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in NetEase by 402.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $102.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.29 and a 200-day moving average of $89.75. The stock has a market cap of $66.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.54. NetEase has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $106.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 23.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

