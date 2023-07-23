Brokerages Set Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target at $39.89

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.89.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

In related news, CAO Mona Chu sold 11,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $379,891.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 162,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,000.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, CAO Mona Chu sold 11,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $379,891.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 162,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,602,000.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $325,945.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,060.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,373 shares of company stock valued at $5,833,636 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $47,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $36,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $38,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage stock opened at $37.07 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1,236.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average is $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $589.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.83 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

