Brokerages Set Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) PT at $135.33

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.33.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Qualys in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 8th. William Blair began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of QLYS opened at $131.11 on Thursday. Qualys has a 52-week low of $101.10 and a 52-week high of $162.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 0.62.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $130.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.60 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 34.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total transaction of $192,168.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,957,534.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total value of $192,168.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,957,534.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total transaction of $203,385.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,293,898.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,240 shares of company stock valued at $4,383,546. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 1.5% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Qualys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Qualys by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Qualys by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Qualys by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

